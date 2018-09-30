WASHINGTON -- A doctor who treated burn victims after the September 11 attacks on the Pentagon died in a car accident on Friday.

Dr. Marion Jordan was remembered by Medstar Washington Hospital Center, who called him a "long-time beloved physicians, and former director of our Burn Center."

Dr. Jordan was known for caring for victims burned in the attack on the Pentagon in 2001.

"However, his enduring legacy is the bond he shared with the firefighters in our region, among whom he was well-respected." Medstar wrote on Facebook. They included a picture of Dr. Jordan alongside former President George W. Bush.

On their Facebook page, The DC Firefighters Burn Foundation described Dr. Jordan as “a close friend of the fire service and well respected by the firefighters from the metropolitan region as well as around the U.S. His loss will be felt by firefighters, burn teams, and burn survivors around the country.

Additionally, Dr. Jordan was the former president of the American Burn Association and an honorary member of the DC Firefighters Association IAFF Local 36, the DC Firefighters Burn Foundation wrote.

Dr. Jordan died Friday morning at around 1:30 a.m. after being involved in a 2-vehicle crash on southbound I-97 at Quarterfield Road in Glenn Burnie. After the initial crash, he exited his Elantra vehicle along with the other driver of a Mercury Sable in the middle lane of the road.

Then, a Hyundai Accent struck both vehicles as well as Dr. Jordan and the other male driver.

Dr. Jordan, 74, died at the scene. The third driver, a woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The passengers in the Sable, a woman and a 1-year-old girl, as well as the driver were all taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

The cause of both crashes remain under investigation.

