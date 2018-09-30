WASHINGTON -- A doctor who treated burn victims after the September 11 attacks on the Pentagon died in a car accident on Friday.

Dr. Marion Jordan was remembered by Medstar Washington Hospital Center, who called him a "long-time beloved physicians, and former director of our Burn Center."

Dr. Jordan was known for caring for victims burned in the attack on the Pentagon in 2001.

"However, his enduring legacy is the bond he shared with the firefighters in our region, among whom he was well-respected." Medstar wrote on Facebook. They included a picture of Dr. Jordan alongside former President George W. Bush.

On their Facebook page, The DC Firefighters Burn Foundation described Dr. Jordan as “a close friend of the fire service and well respected by the firefighters from the metropolitan region as well as around the U.S. His loss will be felt by firefighters, burn teams, and burn survivors around the country.

Additionally, Dr. Jordan was the former president of the American Burn Association and an honorary member of the DC Firefighters Association IAFF Local 36, the DC Firefighters Burn Foundation wrote.

DC Fire & EMS Lt. Charlie Shyab is a 1st Vice President with the DC Firefighters Burn Foundation.

“He was just genuinely interested in anybody that he talked to and you know, wanted to hear your story. Or be friendly. He’d take us out fishing on his boat,” said Lt. Shyab, who says he’s had a friendship with Dr. Jordan for more than a decade.

Shyab met the 9/11 Doctor in 2007, after he and several firefighters became trapped in a Northeast row home on fire. Shyab suffered severe burns to 25% of his body. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Dr. Jordan performed Shyab’s skin grafts.

“From then on, I considered him a friend, you know. I mean anytime I would you know see him I just kind of felt like I had this bond with him ‘cause he did my skin grafts and he was just the down-the-earth, great guy, always took time to talk to you and was very friendly,” said Shyab before taking an emotional pause.

The Southeast Engine 25 Lieutenant says Jordan made it easier for not just firefighters but all burn victims, to deal with their life-changing situations.

“… always wearing his cowboy boots in the hospital,” said Lt. Shyab, “and anytime you saw him, like I said, he was just a kind of great -- like a Southern boy, big smile, big mustache and he was … it was definitely a loss.”

Dr. Jordan died Friday morning at around 1:30 a.m. after being involved in a 2-vehicle crash on southbound I-97 at Quarterfield Road in Glenn Burnie. After the initial crash, he exited his Elantra vehicle along with the other driver of a Mercury Sable in the middle lane of the road.

Then, a Hyundai Accent struck both vehicles as well as Dr. Jordan and the other male driver.

Dr. Jordan, 74, died at the scene. The third driver, a woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The passengers in the Sable, a woman and a 1-year-old girl, as well as the driver were all taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

The cause of both crashes remain under investigation.

