Multiple DMV universities rank highly on US News & World Report's 2024 Best Colleges list

WASHINGTON — The U.S. News and World Report released a new study on Monday ranking the best colleges in the United States for 2024.

The list focuses on graduation rates, post graduation success, and graduating with manageable debt. On the list ranking the national universities, Princeton University comes in first place, followed by Massachusetts University of Technology, also known as MIT, and Harvard University, respectively.

There is also a separate list for liberal arts colleges. On that list, Williams College ranks number one and Amherst College comes in second – both of which are in Massachusetts. In third place is Annapolis, Maryland's own United States Naval Academy.

Here's how colleges and universities in the rank on the list:

John Hopkins University in Baltimore ranks at number nine on the list of national universities, in a tie with Northwestern University in Illinois and Brown University in Rhode Island.

Georgetown University in D.C. comes in at 22 on the list, tying with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At number 46, the University of Maryland at College Park moves up from its ranking from last year which was #55. Virginia Tech comes right after at #47 – bringing the school up from the #60 ranking from last year. George

Washington University in the District comes in at #67. American University and George Mason University found themselves in a tie for #105. Howard University comes in at #115, while also coming in at #2 for HBCUs.

Here's a look at the top-ranked schools in their respective categories in the 2024 #BestColleges rankings from U.S. News. https://t.co/Jcm0QsqG1e — U.S. News Education (@USNewsEducation) September 18, 2023