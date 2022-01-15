District snow team preparing for Sunday winter storm

DC is ready for snow on Sunday and residents should make sure they're prepared as well.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the District Snow Team has been deployed since Thursday in preparation for Sunday's winter weather.

A statement from the mayor's office says the team has been working to spread a "hot mix" of beat juice and brine along roadways to help lower "the temperature at which ice bonds to streets."

The Snow Team is preparing for a wintry mix Sunday that could result in 1-3 inches of snow in the afternoon that could turn to rain in the evening. They are also preparing Monday morning for the possibility of a "dusting of snow."

Snowplows in the District will begin plowing roads starting at 7 a.m. Sunday and the team expects within 6 hours following the end snowfall, at least 85% of major roadways will be cleared. The snow team hopes that 85% of residential streets are cleared within 12 hours after the snowfall.

Officials in D.C. are urging drivers to stay off roads if they don't need to travel. If travel is necessary, officials urge motorists to drive slowly and cautiously.

Property owners in the District should clear snow and ice within 24 hours following snowfall.