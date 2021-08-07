Future remains uncertain for DC family still displaced by building collapse

One week after a construction site collapsed, the cleanup process has yet to begin.

WASHINGTON — Stress continues to mount for the Moses family after a building collapse in proximity to their home forced them out one week ago.

Arthema Moses and her two grandchildren have been staying at a hotel since the incident.

She and her neighbors next door in the 900 block of Kennedy Street in Northwest were displaced when debris from the collapse fell on their homes during a storm. The damage to her home she rents consists of cracked ceilings and busted seams.

Her daughter Latisha Moses-Reeves said a representative from Councilwoman Janeese Lewis George's office informed them that the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) still has to conduct an investigation before the family can go back in.

"Everything is there, we have nothing," Moses told WUSA9. "I don't know if we're able to go back."

A quick stroll down the block reveals cleanup has yet to begin one week later. Bright orange signs that say 'DANGER' are posted on both Moses and her neighbor's doors.

While none of the neighbors were injured, Moses said the incident left an emotional impact.

It was such a loud noise so if I hear a loud boom now, I'm ducking and jumping," she said.

Home surveillance video from other neighbors captured the structure crumble and the workers calling for help. Firefighters had to rescue the one worker who was unable to get out on his own. The victim's sister first spoke to WUSA9 and said he might not be able to walk anymore.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the cause has not been determined, but stressed DCRA followed all protocols when it comes to buildings in a similar phase of construction.

However, neighbor Ed Constable told WUSA9 DCRA failed to do its job after complaining for years about what he claims are unsafe conditions at the site.

While the investigation is only just beginning, Moses and her daughter have been showered with support from family, friends and strangers. The Ward 4 Mutual Aid has been raising money to assist the family and recently gave them $425. To donate to the mutual aid, click on this link.

"It's just been a long, long week," Moses-Reeves said. "Thank you everyone who helped my mom, niece and nephew. We appreciate y'all and everything you guys are doing."

The family has the hotel room for two weeks but could stay longer if needed, according to Moses-Reeves. They also created their own GoFundMe page to help with expenses. You can donate by clicking on this link.

The family also has a dog named Dino which is now being taken care of by a humane society for now until they find a permanent house.