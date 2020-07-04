WASHINGTON — Police have released several photos of people riding ATVs and dirt bikes in D.C. streets over the weekend in an attempt to identify the riders.

It's illegal to ride dirt bikes or ATVs on city streets in D.C. and anyone with information is asked to call police.

Call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411 with your information. If it leads to the confiscation of the dirt bike or ATV and the identification of its driver/operator, the caller will be authorized to receive a $250 reward.

If your tip leads to a successful removal of an illegally-operated ATV or dirt bike and the identification of its rider, MPD's Command Information Center will provide you a Tip Tracking Number which you can use to follow up in a few days. Upon follow-up, the CIC staff will provide you with further instructions for collecting your reward.

If your tip does not lead to confiscation and identification, you will not be eligible for the reward.

Additional photos can be found below:

MPD

MPD

MPD

