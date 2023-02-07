Crime concerns over dim lighting at Columbia Heights rec centers to be addressed

It is not known when the repairs will be completed to restore the lighting at the three recreation centers.

WASHINGTON — The DC Department of General Services (DGS) has already begun the process of restoring the entry way, walk way, court and field lighting at several recreation centers in Columbia Heights. The repairs come after several people expressed safety concerns.

"We need to be doing all we can right now to curb the level of violence," said Terry Lynch, executive director of the Downtown Cluster of Congregations. "Having street light and walkway lights working is certainly one thing we can be doing right now to try to help address the current crisis."

After it was reported that more than two dozen lights went out at the Girard Street Recreation Centers (14th Street NW and 15th Street NW at Girard Street NW) and at the V Street NW Rec Center (1300 block), the Downtown Cluster of Congregations was informed Monday and Tuesday that equipment to restore the lighting has been ordered.

"The Mayor and Chief have said we have a crime emergency", said Lynch. "It was alarming then to see the dark zones that existed by these DC facilities given the many lights out at them and that they go on for a quarter to a half a block or more. DC police have put up a mobile spotlight at 13th and Columbia Rd NW to address this very issue," he said.

Currently, it is unknown when repairs to restore the lighting will be completed. DGS also informed residents at a community meeting recently that the lights would be restored for service at the Deanwood Recreation Center.

In addition to the lights being reported out at the Columbia Heights Parks and Recreation Centers, the Cluster has also reported to the city a number of street lights that are out.

