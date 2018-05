Crews are working to clean up a leak after a tractor trailer carrying 1,700 gallons of diesel fuel overturned in southeast D.C. Friday, fire officials said.

They incident happened in the 2300 block South Capitol St. SE.

Update overturned tanker 2300 block S. Capitol St. Hazmat team has reduced leak to trickle. Using sand to dike spill and minimize spread. Fireboats dispatched to River to determine if any product has reached the water. Working with @DOEE_DC on possible environmental issues. pic.twitter.com/7Jxe1Cf3hK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 4, 2018

Officials said hazmat crews were able to reduce the leak to a trickle.

No injuries have been reported.

