WASHINGTON -- Although Florence passed D.C. by this weekend, several events meant for the weekend have remained canceled or postponed.

Many of them were canceled out of an abundance of caution after Mayor Bowser declared a state of emergency in D.C. on Tuesday.

Here’s what you can’t look forward to this weekend:

DC’s VegFest, which celebrates vegan and vegetarian food, was canceled on September 11 following Mayor Bowser’s declaration.

Despite lifting that state Friday, VegFest posted to their Facebook that they already had to cancel vendors, staff, volunteers and speakers and are in the process of refunding vendors. They say due to the short notice it’s impossible for the event go on, but interested participants can take part in a virtual experience at noon on Saturday.

For disappointed vegetarians, the Capitol Memorial Church is putting on their 26th Annual International Vegetarian Food Fair from 1 to 4 p.m.

The H Street Festival also scheduled for this weekend has been re-scheduled for October 12 and 13.

The 2018 Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull scheduled for Saturday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Capitol Brewfest has been postponed until Saturday, September 29. Anyone who cannot make the new date may refund their tickets through Saturday, September 22.

