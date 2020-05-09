Vigil held in Southeast on Saturday for Deon Kay after shooting death involving DC Police

Protesters and gatherers are already at the location before the 6 p.m. vigil start time.

WASHINGTON — A vigil is being held in Southeast DC near the 7th precinct DC Police Department headquarters.

The Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage from the Wednesday afternoon incident involving a police officer shooting and killing of 18-year-old Deon Kay in Southeast D.C.

The 11-minute body camera video shows the shooting and the aftermath from the perspective of Alexander Alvarez, the officer who shot Deon Kay.

What you need to know:

Right before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DC Police officers responded to the 200 block of Orange Street in Southeast, responding to a vehicle shown in a livestreamed video on social media showing guns in the vehicle, according to MPD Chief Peter Newsham.

Bodycam footage released Thursday from the perspective of officer Alexander Alvarez shows the officers approaching the vehicle they were looking for.

One man is seen running and Alvarez pursues him.

After several feet of running, Alvarez turns around to see 18-year-old Deon Kay with a gun in his right hand, appearing to toss the gun past Alvarez.

Alvarez fires his weapon once, shooting and killing Kay

Peaceful protests occurred outside of Mayor Muriel Bowser's home and outside the 7th District police station, urging for justice.

What happened

At around 3:50 p.m., police were working a tip that there were guns in a vehicle in the area that was shown on a livestreamed social media video, according to MPD Chief of Police Peter Newsham.

Chief Newsham said the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Orange Street, Southeast.

In the body camera footage released by Chief Newsham and Mayor Muriel Bowser, MPD officer Alvarez exits his car and begins to approach a separate parked car. One man is seen running away, prompting Alvarez and other officers behind him to pursue.

Alvarez runs after the two men and is heard yelling "don't move" multiple times. Alvarez runs several feet before turning around, where Kay is seen in between him and the other officers in pursuit. Kay is holding a gun in his right hand and appears to toss the weapon over Alvarez's head when Alvarez fires a single shot, striking Kay in the chest.

Kay was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Mayor Bowser and Chief Newsham discussed the video along with the findings during their preliminary investigation.

"The footage is an important tool to hold officers accountable," Bowser said during the news conference.