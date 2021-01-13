CBS: Congress members could be fined for not wearing masks during session

The proposed resolution comes after three Democrats tested positive for COVID after sheltering in place during the riots with members who refused to wear a mask.

WASHINGTON — A resolution vote on the U.S. House of Representatives floor could put in place a rule that would fine congressional members that do not wear masks during sessions, according to information from CBS.

A senior House Democratic aide told CBS that the rule resolution comes from Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin (D) and his office. It is similar to a fine type based rule put in place by Republicans in 2017 -- $500 fine for the first offense and $2,500 for the second office.

The proposed resolution comes after at least three members of Congress -- Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Brad Schneider (D-Ill) -- say they tested positive for COVID-19 after sheltering in place during the Capitol riots with colleagues who refused to wear masks. Members of Congress and their staff were in close proximity for security reasons when the mob attacked and chaos struck the legislative chamber.

"I think a lot of us are worried," Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said. "So far, I have no symptoms. I don't want to be asymptomatic either because that's not a great situation for anybody."

Gallego, a Marine veteran, was one of the multiple congressional members in the House that helped lead coworkers to safety and even helped Capitol Police with guarding a door to the House Chamber.

"They were asked to put on masks. They refused."

While Congress members were sheltered in a secure area during the Capitol siege -- GOP lawmakers reportedly rejected Covid-19 protocols. @RepJayapal has tested ✅

Interview w/ @RepRubenGallego @wusa9 @brahmresnik pic.twitter.com/ANUXZDds0k — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) January 12, 2021

Not all Republicans have been against the wearing of masks and several Congress members have promoted their use, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has also been a heavy supporter of wearing masks.

“It’s not that hard, just wear a damn mask," Hogan said at a press conference in early November when COVID cases began to surge again.

Hogan has been hard on his own party about not following mask guidance administered by government health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

But while there are Republicans that have promoted the use of masks, there have been more than just a few GOP lawmakers that are not following maks mandates within the chambers of their legislative bodies.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) is directly linking her recent COVID-19 positivity to what happened at the Capitol and what she says is Republicans openly mocking the use of masks.

“I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one," Jayapal tweeted.

I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.https://t.co/wVmgroKsdf — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

Rep. Lisa Blunt (D-DE) said she handed out masks when she believed a super spreader event could be in the midst of occurring because of the security situation and close proximity everyone had to have at the moment.

“I was very concerned we were sitting in a super spreader event but instead of sitting back and lamenting, I tried to go into action to try and persuade people to put them on," Blunt said. "By the end of passing them out, I only had one left in my hand offering them to everyone. I was disappointed in those who didn’t accept the masks but was encouraged by those who did. At least we were a little bit safer.”



The House Office Building Commission will also be immediately considering the implementation of a similar fine system for non-compliance in the House Office Buildings and house side of the U.S. Capitol Building, according to CBS.