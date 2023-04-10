Expect delays on the Blue, Orange, and Silver Metro lines this Saturday

The planned repairs come as track inspectors identified defective track materials between the McPherson Square Station and Metro Center Station.

WASHINGTON — On Saturday, October 7, Metro riders should brace themselves for some disruption as crews begin essential repairs on sections of the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines.

The planned repairs come as track inspectors identified defective track materials between the McPherson Square Station and Metro Center Station. While a 15-mph speed restriction was imposed to ensure the safety of the drivers and passengers, it’s clear that more permanent repairs will need to be made to avoid further deterioration of the tracks.

“This work is extremely complex due to the location in one of the tightest curves in the rail system,” said Metro Chief Operating Officer Brian Dwyer.

As previously reported, one of the 7000-series trains derailed on Friday morning. WMATA determined the derailment was caused by an object on the track. It was later identified as a piece of the brakes from a 3000-series train.

WMATA said the missing piece would not affect the braking system for the entire train, but they did launch an investigation into the braking system on other 3000-series trains.

In a press release, Metro said the complex work involves removing two 40-foot sections of restraining rail on curved sections of the track.

To accommodate these repairs over the weekend, Metro announced it will be single-tracking between McPherson Sq and Smithsonian Station on affected lines. Additionally, the Silver Line trains will only operate between Ashburn and Ballston Station.

While disruptions can be inconvenient, Metro users are encouraged to view this maintenance work as an investment in their safety.