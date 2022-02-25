National Park Service says DC deer tested positive for SARS-CoV2

The CDC says there is no evidence humans can get COVID-19 from handling or eating food, including wildlife hunted game meat in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service (NPS) announced Friday that some deer in D.C.-area parks have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to a press release from NPS, officials were collecting routine white-tailed deer disease samplings at Catoctin Mountain Park, Rock Creek Park, Monocacy National Battlefield and Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park when the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and Pennsylvania State University researchers found positive results for SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

NPS says many white-tailed deer from various areas of the U.S. have tested positive for SARS-CoV2 and officials believe that results of two more areas, Antietam National Battlefield and Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, will have similar outcomes.

There is no evidence that the virus can be spread through deer remains or droppings, according to NPS. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say the risk of getting COVID-19 from animals in the U.S., including wildlife, is low.

NPS donates all suitable meat from its deer management operations in the D.C. area to local food banks whenever possible. The CDC says there is no evidence humans can get COVID-19 from handling or eating food, including wildlife hunted game meat in the U.S. However, NPS says they have contacted local food banks to discuss how to handle the expected venison donations.

NPS says people visiting the parks should always keep these wildlife considerations in mind:

Keep a safe distance from all wildlife, including deer.

Do not attempt to feed any wildlife or touch wildlife droppings.

Dogs should always be on a leash to protect both pets and wildlife. Leashes protect dogs from becoming lost, getting too close to others, and disturbing (or being disturbed by) wildlife.

Keep pets away from wildlife and their droppings.

Stay on official trails.