WASHINGTON -- The debate of tipping restaurant workers continues in D.C. even though voters approved a measure that would phase out tips and increase their base rate to the minimum wage.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson are among the opponents of Initiative 77 who say they were against this law then and they are now.

They say voters were well intentioned but didn’t understand the consequences. For instance, opponents say 96 percent of D.C. restaurants are locally owned, small businesses who can’t afford to raise employee salaries from $3.89 to $15.00 by 2026.

The fear is if restaurants are required to do so, customer prices would go up, employee benefits go down, or worse the restaurant goes under.

“The health of our restaurant industry, its impact on our hospitality, visitation and tourism industries is key to the District’s success,” said Mayor Bowser at a news conference on Friday afternoon.

City leaders met with a handful of restaurant workers to get clarity before the council considers repealing the law.

Erica Christian, a server from Tail Up Goat in Adams Morgan was in the group. She broke down the so-called selling points of Initiative 77 like raising a server’s base salary means they don’t have to work for tips and tolerate discrimination or sexual harassment just, so they can get that tip.

“There is not an industry in the world where increasing the base salary of a woman or person of color decreases discrimination or sexual harassment,” she said. “That’s absolutely ridiculous!”

Christian said on average, tipped workers make more than the minimum hourly wage so a change would make they would likely bring home less money.

“I was a low wage worker three years ago and even then, over the course of the year I was making more than the current minimum wage,” Christian explained. “There is a misunderstanding on how we make our money.”

Most Council members support repealing the law. Council member Mary Cheh proposed a gradual phase in of the law over the next 15 years instead of 8.

Council Chairman Mendelson wants to push the repeal in through emergency legislation before Initiative 77 goes into effect October 9th.

