A fatal overnight shooting in northwest D.C. caps a deadly weekend in the District, where five people lost their lives in violent attacks.

Monday morning investigators with the Metropolitan Police Violent Crimes Branch were on the scene of a shooting that took place in the 800 block of Varnum St. in northwest. Officials say a man was gunned down by two black male suspects.One of the men was wearing a white hoodie, the other had on a black one. Both fled the scene in a black sedan. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old James Lamont Stewart of Capitol Heights, Md.

According to MPD and DC Fire officials, the weekend violence started around 6:30 a.m. Saturday with a 2-alarm fire in the 3300 block Ely Place in southeast. Fire crews quickly found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the burning home. An autopsy performed on Sunday revealed both victims died of injuries sustained before the fire broke out, ruling the incident a double homicide. The victims have been identified as 60-year-old Joseph Burgess, of Southeast DC, and 50-year-old Regina Bowman, also of southeast. Their cause of death has not yet been released.

The fourth homicide was reported on Sunday around 3:24 a.m. in the unit block of O Street in Northwest. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital from his injuries.

Another incident homicide happened Sunday around 4:14 a.m. in the 2800 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest. Police found a man who has been stabbed to death inside the hallway of a residential building. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Vongell Lugo of Northwest D.C. Police arrested 26-year-old Collin J Potter of Quantico, Va. and charged him with first degree murder while armed.