MPD looking for mother of dead infant in Northwest

The female infant was found dead on May 17. DC police are asking for help identifying the mother.

WASHINGTON — DC police are seeking the mother of an infant who was found dead in Northwest.

MPD said they found the female infant just before 8 a.m. inside an "establishment" in the 100 block of Irving Street, NW.

The infant was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help from anyone with information that may help identify the mother or any other details about the infant's death.

MPD did not provide the exact age of the baby girl, nor the location where she was found dead.