Little brown bat set to become DC's official mammal

A group of Girl Scouts made the pitch to DC Council members back in January

WASHINGTON — The little brown bat is expected to become the official mammal of The District. The D.C. Council passed a bill last month designating the brown bat as the official mammal of D.C., and it's now under mayoral review.

Now, you're probably asking yourself: Why a bat? Good question, and for the answer we have to travel all the way back to January, which feels like 900 years ago.

That's when a group of about a dozen Girl Scouts from troops 44046, 44047, and 44051 on Capitol Hill worked to convince lawmakers to consider the designation following a research project. The idea was first pitched to Councilmember Charles Allen, who introduced the bill in 2019.

"I'm here to tell you that bats are cool," said Lydia Adcock during a January 27 council meeting.

Mary O'Brien, during the same meeting, noted that bats help control D.C.'s pest population.

“Bats enjoy eating moths, mosquitoes, root worms, beetles, and flies,” O’Brien said, addressing the council in a unicorn headband. “And they can eat up to 1,200 insects an hour. Imagine how much worse D.C. summers would be if we didn’t have bats to eat our mosquitoes.”

The council was clearly convinced.

I may have started by asking these kids to convince me that bats aren’t gross and scary. They were convincing. https://t.co/5MOoLpVS4P — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) January 27, 2020

Now, several months later, even though it feels like a lifetime, the bill is set to be ratified.