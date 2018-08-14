WASHINGTON -- A D.C. restaurant has made Bon Appetit’s Best New Restaurant in 2018 list.

Maydan, a Middle Eastern restaurant on Florida Ave, Northwest, scored the coveted #2 spot. The spot had been previously held by D.C.’s Bad Saint in 2016.

“It only takes one meal – and a couple hours staring longingly at the huge hearth and all of the charred meats and puffy bread off of it – to realize why it’s all worth it,” Bon Appetit wrote of the restaurant in their piece.

Maydan, which means gathering space, calls itself a town square on its website.

According to its own description of the restaurant, the name – and its cuisine – is meant to inspire community and to bring people together for Middle Eastern dishes.

The highly-sought after restaurant is the brain child of Rose Previte. The world-traveling restaurateur also owns Compass Rose.

According to the Bon Appetit piece, Previte and co-chefs Chris Morgan and Gerald Addison took their love for Middle Eastern food on the road: To Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Georgia and Turkey, all to help influence their dishes.

The result? A menu full of mouth-watering spreads, fire-grilled vegetables and kebabs and more.

The spirit of collaboration and community at Maydan extends far past its conception and name. Its Instagram account reveals an inside look at the efforts to bring dishes that have deep roots in Middle Eastern culture and experience to the table.

This summer alone, Previte, co-chef Chris Morgan, Previte’s husband NPR co-host David Greene, and photographer Jennifer Chase went to Oman.

Using the hashtag #Maydan2Oman, the team documented their gorgeous journey that included roasting coffee beans over the fire and exploring the markets in Muscat. The experience is likely to inspire new flavors at the D.C. restaurant.

However, enjoying the cuisine at Maydan is just half of it – you need a reservation first. And to get that, you need to be online, ready to click at 12:01 a.m. 28 days in advance of your preferred dining date. As of right now, no reservations are available through September 10.

Walk-ins are available, but if it’s anything like previous winner Bad Saint, you can expect a line out the door even before the restaurant opens at 5 p.m. Maydan’s website suggests getting there early or after 9 p.m.

The inclusion on Bon Appetit’s exclusive list comes after a long list of honors for Maydan, which only opened in November 2017. It made Bon Appetit’s Top 50 newest restaurants in July, leading to its eventual inclusion of the Top Ten list.

Food and Wine Magazine ranked it as one of the restaurants of the year in April. And in July, Eater included it on their list of Best New Restaurants in America.

Sold on it yet? In considering waiting up until midnight to score a coveted reservation, it’s perhaps best to rely on a simple sentence in Maydan’s Instagram bio: Forget what you know and be ready to explore.

Maydan is located at 1346 Florida Avenue, Northwest. It’s open from 5 p.m. through 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 3 a.m. Friday through Saturday. The kitchen closes at 11 p.m. every day except at 10 p.m. on Sundays.

