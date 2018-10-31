WASHINGTON -- A man found shot to death Tuesday night in a Southeast D.C. street marks Washington's 138th homicide.

The District only saw 96 homicides the entire year in 2017.

The number of people killed through October 31 of 2018 is 42 percent higher than in 2017, according to data provided by D.C. police.

The latest fatal shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Alabama Ave. in Southeast D.C.

When officers got to the scene they found a man dead in the street. A number of shell casings were also found at the scene.

Few specifics about the suspect's description were available.

