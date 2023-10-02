DC's cherry blossom indicator tree is budding

There are several indicator trees that bloom ahead of the rest. The National Park Service typically monitors their progress to determine peak bloom.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Officials have confirmed that D.C.'s indicator tree is budding, meaning the rest of the Cherry Blossoms aren't too far behind.

There are several indicator trees that bloom ahead of the rest, so the National Park Service monitors their progress to determine when peak bloom for the rest of the basin may be.

Estimating peak bloom is a difficult process, keeping experts on their toes all the way up to announcement day. In 2021, peak bloom came about a week earlier than anticipated. The NPS uses a combination of temperature analyses, historical records and indicator trees to make their estimate every year.

According to the National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst, the indicator tree located near the Tidal Basin has officially started budding.

The average date of peak bloom is April 3 or April 4, but in 2022, peak bloom occurred a full 10 days ahead of schedule. The earliest recording of peak bloom was on March 15.

WATCH NEXT: First look at 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival