DC's Bowser announces additional unemployment compensation for residents

The District’s application to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Program was approved by federal officials and could help thousands in DC.

WASHINGTON — DC unemployment compensation will get much-needed relief.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES) said federal officials approved the District’s application to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Program, which could help thousands in DC.

The LWA program is the one that has helped provide money for unemployment after the expiration of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) $600 weekly benefit in July.

The funds will reportedly allow the District to offer an additional unemployment compensation benefit of $300 per week to eligible unemployment insurance recipients.

To be eligible for this benefit, individuals must have a weekly benefit amount of at least $100 per week from an approved unemployment compensation program and must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19, said Bowser's office in an email.

Payments would be retroactive to August 1, 2020, and the District expects recipients will start receiving payments by the first week of October.



“We know workers continue to struggle during this pandemic, and we are committed to providing them with the maximum benefit they deserve so they can care for themselves and their families,” said Mayor Bowser. “We appreciate the swift approval of the District’s application for additional federal funding, but also urge our federal partners to restore the $600 per week unemployment benefit as we continue to combat the economic hardships caused by this pandemic.”

