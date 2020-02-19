WASHINGTON — Nothing is more "D.C." than having a phone number with the area code 202.

Rappers like Wale and Ludicrous have rapped about the joys and the mischief one can find in the 202. It appears, however, that the area code is three-to-four years from exhaustion.

"There will not be enough central office codes to accommodate those needs, "explained Beth Sprague, Director of the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).

NANPA is the clearinghouse for area codes. A forecast, published in December 2019, said by 2023 plans to retire the 202 area will need to begin.

What will that mean for new music on the horizon? What will it mean for merchandise meant to represent D. C.? Could a new area code usher in a new culture war? Old DC vs. New DC? The answers are not yet clear.

"If you have the new area code, you haven't been here that long," said one man when our team hit the streets of Northwest, D.C. "If you really want to be real D.C., you have to adapt to the culture."

"I would give up my 202 area code number for a DC native. I think that whatever the new number is, we should think about what the future phone numbers even is ... if it's even important at all," said another man.

Maryland will see the introduction of a new area code, in the 240 region, which includes cities within Montgomery County and some surrounding regions. As for the new area code, it will be 227 just like the popular hit show from the late 1980s.

Maryland's new area code will likely be introduced in the third quarter of the year 2025, after a formal process is complete.

When we asked about the new, three-digit area code that will replace the 202 area, Sprague responded, "I can't divulge it." We countered asking for a hint and she said, 'no.' So, we're left to wait and enjoy what remaining days we have left of our beloved 202.

RELATED: 'One meal a day is not reasonable' | DMV colleges try to serve students in need of daily meals

RELATED: This stretch of I-295 in DC will be under construction until 2022

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.