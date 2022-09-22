DCRA, Nats Park play ball, keep gates open through next year

When the park opened in 2008, Events DC told the District they planned to develop 46K square feet of retail and commercial space. 14 years later, it hasn't happened.

WASHINGTON — A crisis was averted at Nationals Park in Southeast, D.C. Wednesday.

Nats Park opened in 2008 under an agreement with the city. Events DC, the group that operates the park, told the District it was going to develop 46K square feet of retail and commercial space around Nats Park.

However, after 14 years, that retail and commercial space has yet to actually happen, and it doesn't appear that any plans have been presented.

So the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), the city's regulatory agency, said it announced plans to revoke the occupancy permit. If the agency followed through on the threat, Nats Park would have had to shut down, with three home games still on the schedule.

DCRA also told Events DC to work with the city's zoning commission. Events DC followed those directions and now has a new occupancy certificate extended through Dec. 31, 2023.

