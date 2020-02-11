DCPS reverses decision to start Term 2 in-person; students will continue all-virtual learning

This comes after the Washington Teachers Union urged its members to take a mental health day or call out sick on Monday in protest of the DCPS school reopening plan.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Public Schools will no longer open select elementary schools for in-person learning on Nov. 9 and will continue all-virtual learning for students grades Pre-K through 12, DCPS Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said Monday.

The school system will instead adjust their reopening timeline after hearing the feedback from their school community on reopening plans.

This comes after the Washington Teachers Union urged its members to take a mental health day or call out sick on Monday in protest of the DCPS school reopening plan. The teachers' union believes DCPS broke the law when leaders announced on Oct. 26 its school reopening plan without negotiating with the union.

"We commit to supporting our students, families, teachers, and staff in our urgent mission to safely reopen schools. We have heard feedback from many in our community about #ReopenStrong plans, and we will use this moment to adjust our timeline and staffing plans for reopening," Ferebee said in a letter to the DCPS school community.

Ferebee said as soon as staffing plans are confirmed, the school system will move forward with reopening CARE classrooms. Parents who've accepted an in-person learning seat will be contacted on having the option to join a CARE classroom first.

DCPS will not open elementary schools on November 9 as planned. We have heard feedback from many in our community about #ReopenStrong plans, and we will use this moment to adjust our timeline and staffing plans for reopening. Read more: https://t.co/qW2kdKbROu — Chancellor Ferebee (@DCPSChancellor) November 2, 2020

Safety walkthroughs at DCPS facilities will continue as planned with elementary school principals, Ferebee said.

This decision will not shift the academic calendar.

A group of parents from Local School Advisory Teams from across the city is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. on Monday at the School Without Walls to express their concerns about the reopening plan.

Washington Teachers Union President Elizabeth Davis is expected to be at the news conference.