WASHINGTON — D.C. Public School loses its federal Head Start funds, the school's top official said Wednesday.

A Wednesday letter from D.C. Public Schools Chancellor, Dr. Lewis Ferebee, announced that DCPS is "voluntarily relinquishing" its federal Head Start grant. The chancellor wrote the decision came "following an evaluation of our re-application process."

Ferebee went on to write, "This decision will not reduce the number of Pre-K seats at DCPS schools next school year." Head Start pays for low-income families to attend pre-school.

"However, for some impacted schools, we expect some grant-funded support staff and resources, including family services and instructional coaching, will be reduced," added Ferebee.

The chancellor said the loss of Head Start funds had already been "anticipated" for Fiscal Year 2021.

All s DCPS schools are closed through May 15, Mayor Muriel Bowser said April 15, extending the District's public health emergency to aid in flattening the curve and save lives from the coronavirus.

DCPS students on March 24 began participating in distance learning as the coronavirus pandemic impacted the DMV region -- schools in Maryland and Virginia are also distance learning.

Meals are available for students every weekday at sites across the district. For more information, visit dcps.dc.gov/coronavirus.

