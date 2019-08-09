WASHINGTON — DC Police need the public's assistance on location a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officials said Maria De Los Angeles Pena-Ramirez was last seen in the 5300 block of Colorado Avenue in Northwest on Friday.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: Police searching for missing 14-year-old

She is described as a light complexion Hispanic female who is 5-foot-1-inches and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what the teen was last seen wearing according to police.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: DC Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.