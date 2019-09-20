WASHINGTON — DC Police needs the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl last seen on September 17.

Officials said Carlisa Blakeney was last seen in the 1700 block of D Street Southeast on Tuesday.

Police said Blakeney is a black female with a medium brown complexion. She is 5'7 and weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and green and brown sneakers.

