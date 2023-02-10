Man falls three stories in DC, rushed to hospital with critical injuries

Investigators have not said what agency the man was working for when he fell or what led up to the fall.

WASHINGTON — A man was rushed to an area hospital on Monday with critical injuries after falling three stories.

DC Fire and EMS say the man was working in the 1300 block of 11th Street, NW when he fell.

Firefighters successfully removed the man who was then taken to an area hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The victim of this fall has only been identified as a man. He began receiving advanced life support care while being prepared for removal from the below-grade space. He was then rushed to an area hospital.

It is unclear if the man is expected to survive from his injuries.

