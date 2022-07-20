Worker rushed to hospital after falling from construction site in Northwest, DC

The construction worker was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

WASHINGTON — A man was rushed to a hospital after falling from the upper floor of a construction site in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday morning, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said.

The incident was reported at the 4000 Block of Wisconsin Avenue around 9:45 a.m. DC Fire and EMS crews were working to remove the man after he was found in a section of the scaffold. Firefighters used a construction crane and a rescue basket technique to bring the worker safely down to the ground for further evaluation.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where DC Fire and EMS crew said his injuries were non-life-threatening. It is unclear what led to the fall.

Update Technical Rescue 4000 block Wisconsin Ave NW. #DCsBravest lowered injured worker from scaffold using crane and rescue basket technique. Adult male transported non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/l3ZTNdL3w8 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 20, 2022

A few miles away, DC Fire and EMS received a report of workers unconscious in an apartment complex building at the intersection of F Street NW & 19th Street NW. Officials said three workers were initially found unconscious -- but later changed status to semi-conscious -- in the below-grade window well of the apartment building.

DC Fire and EMS believed the workers inhaled fumes from chemical compounds that they were using at the site.