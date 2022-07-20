x
DC

Worker rushed to hospital after falling from construction site in Northwest, DC

The construction worker was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said his injuries were non-life-threatening.
Credit: DC Fire and EMS

WASHINGTON — A man was rushed to a hospital after falling from the upper floor of a construction site in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday morning, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said. 

The incident was reported at the 4000 Block of Wisconsin Avenue around 9:45 a.m. DC Fire and EMS crews were working to remove the man after he was found in a section of the scaffold. Firefighters used a construction crane and a rescue basket technique to bring the worker safely down to the ground for further evaluation.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where DC Fire and EMS crew said his injuries were non-life-threatening. It is unclear what led to the fall.

A few miles away, DC Fire and EMS received a report of workers unconscious in an apartment complex building at the intersection of F Street NW & 19th Street NW. Officials said three workers were initially found unconscious -- but later changed status to semi-conscious -- in the below-grade window well of the apartment building. 

DC Fire and EMS believed the workers inhaled fumes from chemical compounds that they were using at the site. 

Firefighters removed all of the workers, and they were taken to a local hospital. According to officials, the hazmat unit is working to identify the product involved in the incident.

