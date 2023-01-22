DC Women's March advocates for abortion access

The march took place on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade which was recently overturned in 2022.

WASHINGTON — Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.

For the first time in half a century, it was no longer the law of the land.

In 2022's Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, the Court overturned Roe's landmark precedent that had granted constitutional protection to abortion access.

Despite that ruling, hundreds of demonstrators marched through downtown D.C. Sunday afternoon, asserting that the fight for abortion access is far from over.

For many who gathered at the Women's March in D.C.'s Freedom Plaza, the battle for abortion access is personal.

"In 1974, I was 19 years old and pregnant, not married, no job," said Susan Sherman. "I didn't know what to do."

She said she ultimately decided to keep her child, but the right to make up her own mind was vital.

"I had a choice at that point in time," said Sherman. "My granddaughters today, who are fifteen and twelve, don't have that same choice."

The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs upended the reproductive rights debate.

"I was pretty horrified," said Lisa Kaplowitz, another march attendee, who said she had an abortion in 1974.

"It was the end of medical school and we had no money, couldn't afford a baby, and I would have had to drop out," she recalled. "It was the right decision for me, I was able to finish my training, and it's...important to be able to make that decision."

Kaplowitz said she went on to raise a family with "two wonderful sons," but emphasized how important it was to her to be able to access abortion services.

The Court's decision in Dobbs made abortion access more complicated in the United States, overturning Roe and leaving individual states largely free to set their own abortion laws.

Sherman said she had "a lot of fear for women who are going to be criminalized for choices that they make to take care of their family."

According to her, those decisions "are personal choices that should be between them and their doctor."

Not everyone reacted to Dobbs the same way.

Earlier this week, a different group rallied in D.C. in support of the Dobbs decision.

"This is the beginning of our fight," said one March for Life attendee. "This is the beginning time for us to rise up as a country and make abortion illegal and unthinkable state by state."

But those at Sunday's Women's March remained committed to pushing states to expand abortion access.

"It's not right to foist parenthood on somebody when they don't have the resources to handle it," said Kaplowitz.

Liliana Katz-Hollander, a 16-year-old Maryland high school student, attended the march Sunday.

As a teen, she watched the federal constitutional protection of abortion access fall.

In her lifetime, she hopes to see that change.