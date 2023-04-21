Family says 32-year-old woman disappeared on Easter weekend

Family is begging for help to find Danielle Moss.

WASHINGTON — Danielle Moss, 32, has been missing since Easter weekend. Her family is pleading for help finding her.

Moss spent the Saturday before Easter like she does every holiday — celebrating with her big family.

“We get together, we eat, we talk, play cards, all things that a normal family does," Moss' aunt, Missy Agnew, said. "And we ended the night significantly late, you know, around 1 o'clock in the morning, and everybody left for home. And we haven't seen or heard from her since.”

Agnew said she typically speaks with Moss every day, so not hearing from her was odd.

“She may go with her friends, may spend the night, and she'll come home the next day or something like that. But she would have never done this. Never," she said.

Agnew said she would never just abandon her 3-year-old son.

So, her family reported her missing and has been searching for her ever since.

"We are a very large family. And we are very close knit. We have always been close knit," Agnew said. "We do Christmas together, Christmas Eve together. We do New Year's together. You know, we do Sunday dinners, you know, almost every other Sunday together... So this is very unusual, highly unusual of her."

DC Police said she was last seen on April 9 on the 2300 block of Q Street SE.

She's about 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a red heart tattooed on her chest.

“She is vivacious, young. You know, she loves to dance," Agnew said. "Very friendly, very helpful person. If you need a person, you need a friend, you need some help. That was Danielle.”

Agnew said police have been in constant contact with them as they work to find her.