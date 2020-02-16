WASHINGTON — Arielle Baker could have very easily died when she collapsed on the ground at the Columbia Heights Metro Stop. But instead, she has a new lease on life after quick thinking from those who helped bring her back to life.

On Saturday, Bake had a chance to thank both the first responders and others using the Metro that day who helped save her back on January 6, 2020.

D.C. Fire and EMS members, other first responders and bystanders who helped Baker, received an Arrest Save Coin.

The coins are provided to anyone who helps return a pulse to a pulseless patient prior to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department transferring care of the patient to the hospital, said D.C. Fire and EMS. Adding that the case becomes coin eligible when the same patient is discharged in good health from the hospital.

Baker was able to track down her lifesavers through Popville and Twitter.

Kimberley Herman- a doctor- happened to be nearby as the young woman suddenly collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

Because she and another bystander were CPR trained, they were able to keep Baker alive until help arrived.

First responders are also encouraging members of the public who are trained in CPR to download the Pulse Point app so you can help at a moment's notice.



