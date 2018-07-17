WASHINGTON -- A D.C. woman has been charged with conspiracy to act as a Russian Federation agent, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Maria Butina, 29, a Russian national was arrested on Sunday and charged Monday. The DOJ says Butina failed to disclosed that she was acting as a foreign agent to the Attorney General.

Butina allegedly graduated from American University in D.C. in May.

According to CNN, American University confirmed to them that Butina was a master’s student in their international affairs program.

American University alumni Sierra Hicks told WUSA9 that she had the class Foundations of Global Security with Butina in the spring semester of 2017.

According to the DOJ, Butina worked under a high-level Russian official from 2015 until at least February 2017 with the intention of infiltrating American politics organizations to influence them in the interests of the Russian Federation.

The DOJ says Butina visited Russia several times before finally returning to the United States on a student visa. All without disclosing her activities

Further court documents revealed that she would report back on what she learned during meetings with politicians and events hosted by special interest organizations to a Russian official.

Of particular interest to Butina was guns rights activism. According to USA Today, she was actively involved with the National Rifle Association. Her LinkedIn page appears to confirm her interest in guns rights activism. She allegedly founded a Russian special interest organization called The Right to Bear Arms.

The maximum penalty is conspiracy for 5 years. Her next hearing is set for July 18.

According to her LinkedIn page, Butina enrolled in an American University MA program in 2016.

It also says that, while at American University, Butina worked as a research assistant and an assistant to the undergraduate honors program at the University’s School of International Affairs.

American University could not be immediately reached for comment.

Butina’s arrest and subsequent charging comes just after President Trump met with Russian President Putin.

