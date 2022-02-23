New DC Whole Foods features ‘Just Walk Out’ shopping experience

The new location is the first of two expected to open this year that feature the latest Amazon shopping technology.

WASHINGTON — A new Whole Foods opened in the District on Wednesday, and although the grocery store isn't a rare sight around town, it may be worth a visit for the futuristic “Just Walk Out” shopping experience you'll find inside.

The 21,500-square-foot store opened in the Glover Park neighborhood at 2323 Wisconsin Ave., Northwest and features a host of local products.

The new location is the first of two expected to open this year that feature the Amazon shopping technology; the company owns the grocery chain. There are no public details yet on where the second location will be.

When a shopper takes part in Just Walk Out shopping, they’ll have the choice to skip the register for what the company calls “A faster, more convenient shopping experience.”

You’ll scan to enter the store, linking either an Amazon account or your credit card; bag your items as you shop while cameras and sensors note what you pick up and put back, and scan again at the exit with your initial payment method. You’ll find your receipt in your email inbox after you leave.

In addition, the Whole Foods store will include locally sourced products like Maryland crabmeat from M. Clayton Seafood Company, Bourbon Barrel Aged Chocolate from D.C. chocolatier Harper Macaw, soy candles from DMV brothers at Frères Branchiaux Candles and dozens more.

The location also intends to give back to the local community. “Whole Foods Market will be supporting STEM For Her programs in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Nonprofit organizations interested in support from Whole Foods Market can visit the Community Giving page to learn more,” the company said via a news release.