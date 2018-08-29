This weekend, you'll have the chance to celebrate books, visit museums and learn more about Syria.

Additionally, Sen. John McCain’s memorials and services will be taking place, in part, in D.C. He will lie in state in the Capitol Building on Friday during the day for public viewing before a private service at the National Cathedral on Saturday.

Check out the following weekend events for Labor Day Weekend in D.C.:

Friday

See Romeo and Juliet for free

Shakespeare Theatre Company is offering chances to see a performance of Romeo and Juliet at the Sidney Harman Theatre for free on Friday. You can enter the online lottery here.

Saturday

National Book Festival

Back in its eighteenth year, the National Book Festival brings together book lovers for talks with authors, a pop-up bookstore, and family-friendly literacy events. This year, speakers will include U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and author Roxane Gay.

Syria Fest

This street festival is back for its second year. Last year’s festival featured delicious Syrian food, cultural performances, and more. The Syrian American Medical Society will be on-hand to talk about their services.

Sunday

National Symphony Orchestra: Labor Day Capitol Concert 2018

Enjoy the last beckoning of summer by laying out on the National Mall and listening to the National Symphony Orchestra. Did we mention that it’s free? The event starts at 8 p.m. outside of the U.S. Capitol and features 90 minutes of music. Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Free community day at the National Museum for Women in the Arts

The first Sunday of every month gives you the opportunity to visit this museum for free. At this time, they have an exhibit that features metal-workings by women.

All weekend

Artechouse’s Fractal Worlds

Math and sci-fi fans better get tickets for this one. Artechouse’s latest installation opened earlier this month and this weekend may be the perfect time to go. Explore geometric patterns through virtual reality. The nighttime and daytime weekend tickets are 21+ and feature a bar.

Maryland Renaissance Fair

Get out your corset and prepare your stead. The Maryland Renaissance Fair is underway this weekend and throughout the rest of the month of September. Enjoy food, performances and artisan goods. Don't forget your turkey leg.

Fun House – Final Weekend

If you haven’t gotten to the beach all summer, now your chance on a much, much smaller scale. The National Building Museum’s is in its final weekend of its installation of Fun House – which, yes, features a small-scale pool of white balls in its “backyard.” Be sure to get your tickets early, however, as they sell out quickly.

