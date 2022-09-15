Hispanic Heritage Month: Ways to celebrate in DC

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15 every year.

WASHINGTON — Hispanic Heritage Month has begun and there are many ways to celebrate in Washington, D.C.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15-Oct.15 every year and was founded in 1968 to observe and celebrate the history, culture and contributions of people whose ancestry comes from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, according to the National Hispanic Heritage Month (NHHM) website.

Why does Hispanic Heritage Month begin on September 15?

According to the NHHM website, Sept. 15 signifies the independence of some Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile also celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, the website explained.

Here are some ways to celebrate in DC!

Enjoy a weekend full of diverse foods, entertainment and culture at the Fiesta DC Festival. The festival is on Sept. 24 and 25 and is located on Pennsylvania Avenue between 9th and 14 street from the U.S. Navy Memorial Plaza to Freedom plaza, according to Fiesta DC’s website.

Explore the National Museum of the American Latino to learn more about the culture and contributions of the Latino community in the U.S. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m until 5:30 p.m.

The National Museum of the American Latino will be sponsoring an after-hours event at the American History Museum that will include musical performances, dancing and interactive cultural experiences, according to the museum’s website. Additionally, culturally curated food will be provided at the event along with the featuring of Latino entertainment collections from the National Museum of American History.

This event will take place on Sept. 16 and is free to the public, however, those attending must be 21 and older. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will conclude at 11 p.m. This is part of the Latino Heritage Festival that will take place throughout the weekend until Saturday, Sept. 17.

Click here to learn about more events the National Museum of the American Latino is part of.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, DC Public Library will be hosting multiple events to celebrate. The first event to kick off will be on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. for an Oral History Coffee Chat about the first Latin American Festival on the National Mall. The library will also show a screening of Encanto and host an author talk with Terry Catasús Jennings with her new book "The Little House of Hope." Library staff will also host a virtual event where they will read "Alma and How She Got Her Name." Check out DC Public Library's website to learn more about their events.

Do you know of any events happening in the DMV area to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month? Send over your events to nhockaday@wusa9.com.