DC man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail at Capitol Police

The responding officers were treated for minor injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from May 2021 about a 7-Eleven being set ablaze after suspects light Molotov cocktail inside.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at Capitol Police Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Capitol Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue, NW, just west of North Capitol Street around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report that someone had two Molotov cocktails.

At the scene, the suspect threw one of the Molotov cocktails at the officers while he was trying to light it. He then tried to get away, but was stopped by officers.

This led to the second Molotov cocktail being dropped which was made with a tequila bottle stuffed with a sock and a petroleum based accelerant, according to the USCP Hazardous Material Response team.

USCP officers arrested a man with two Molotov cocktails around 3:30 p.m. along Massachusetts Avenue, west of North Capitol Street.



There is no indication this was related to the Capitol, Members of Congress, or any protests.



More details to come in a news release this evening. pic.twitter.com/OuEXgFGfCc — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 6, 2022

“Both of our officers were treated for minor injuries. Thankfully they are going to be OK,” acting Assistant Chief of Police for Uniformed Operations Sean Gallagher said in a press release. “We appreciate their quick action that, without a doubt, kept the community safer.”

A backpack that was recovered at the scene also had two other bottles of liquid.

Police say there is no indication the D.C. man, identified as Bernard McCutcheon, was targeting the U.S. Capitol or members of Congress. The suspect is also not believed to be involved in any protests in the area.