DC man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail at Capitol Police

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at Capitol Police Wednesday afternoon.
The United States Capitol Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue, NW, just west of North Capitol Street around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report that someone had two Molotov cocktails.
At the scene, the suspect threw one of the Molotov cocktails at the officers while he was trying to light it. He then tried to get away, but was stopped by officers.
This led to the second Molotov cocktail being dropped which was made with a tequila bottle stuffed with a sock and a petroleum based accelerant, according to the USCP Hazardous Material Response team.
“Both of our officers were treated for minor injuries. Thankfully they are going to be OK,” acting Assistant Chief of Police for Uniformed Operations Sean Gallagher said in a press release. “We appreciate their quick action that, without a doubt, kept the community safer.”
A backpack that was recovered at the scene also had two other bottles of liquid.
Police say there is no indication the D.C. man, identified as Bernard McCutcheon, was targeting the U.S. Capitol or members of Congress. The suspect is also not believed to be involved in any protests in the area.
McCutcheon was charged with two counts assault on a police officer, possession of Molotov cocktail, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.
