WASHINGTON – Nothing quite kicks off the fall season like a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks, even if the seasonal beverage seems to debut earlier and earlier every year.

This year, the beloved PSL arrived in stores on Tuesday, Aug. 28th. Pumpkin spice lovers took to social media to corroborate the early return of their favorite fall-themed beverage.

For Washingtonians, the famous PSL hits a little closer to home.

Did you know D.C. was one of only two cities to first test out the PSL?

It’s true. In the fall of 2013, Starbucks brought the spiced beverage to 100 stores in D.C. and Vancouver for taste testing. The PSL was a hit and the company decided to make the beverage go nationwide the following fall.

Thus, the Starbucks fall tradition had begun, and the rest is history.

Fall, is it really you?

Next time you sit down at your local D.C. Starbucks to enjoy a PSL on crisp fall day, remember, you could be sitting where it all started.

