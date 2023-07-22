DC United terminates athletic trainer over 'discriminatory hand gesture,' 2 players on leave for possible violations of league policy

There was no indication whether the investigation had anything to do with the circumstances of Whitney's dismissal.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A D.C. United athletic director has been fired after a photo online showed him making a "discriminatory hand gesture."

According to a statement from D.C. United the picture was posted to social media on Thursday. The head athletic trainer, identified by the Associated Press as Reade Whitney, was fired the next day.

The club did not describe what the hand gesture was but according to reporting from the BBC, the now-deleted post showed the staff posing on the National Mall.

D.C. United released a statement Friday evening regarding the termination:

D.C. United have terminated the employment of the club’s athletic trainer effective immediately.

This termination is the result of an internal review following the discovery of a discriminatory hand gesture made by the individual that surfaced in a photograph published across social media platforms on July 20, 2023.

There is no place for racism, homophobia, misogyny, or discrimination of any kind in our sport and world and D.C. United do not tolerate any acts of this nature.

The team and Major League Soccer also said late Friday that two players, Taxi Fountas and Nigel Robertha, have been placed on paid administrative leave while MLS investigates possible violations of league policy. There was no indication whether the investigation had anything to do with the circumstances of Whitney's dismissal.

Separately, D.C. United informed the league about the two players' possible violation of league policy, and MLS began an investigation. The players will be away from the team during that review.

“Placement on paid administrative leave is not a disciplinary measure,” the MLS statement said.

This is not the first time a member of D.C. United has been accused of discrimination or Fountas has been investigated. In September 2022, Major League Soccer and DC United opened an investigation into allegations after Fountas was accused of directing a racial slur at a Black player, Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe. According to the Associated Press, the league said it found the allegation credible but could not find corroborating evidence, and Fountas was not disciplined.