DC United founding president, general manager dies Christmas Day

MLS Commissioner Don Garber says "Kevin Payne helped build D.C. United into the first MLS dynasty — winning three of the first four MLS Cup Championships."

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The D.C. United community is mourning the loss of their founding president and general manager Kevin Payne after he died Christmas Day. He was 69.

Officials say Payne died Sunday, December 25 in Charleston, South Carolina, of a long-term lung illness.

"He will always be remembered as a dedicated champion of our club, MLS, our community and soccer in the U.S. Our deepest condolences go out to his family," said D.C. United in a tweet.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber also issued a statement after his death.

"All of us at Major League Soccer mourn the loss of Kevin Payne, one of the League's most successful club executives. Kevin was instrumental in the formation of the League and helped build D.C. United into the first MLS dynasty — winning three of the first four MLS Cup Championships. D.C United remains one of the most successful teams in League history," says Garber.

We are saddened to share the news that our founding president and general manager Kevin Payne has passed away.



He will always be remembered as a dedicated champion of our club, MLS, our community and soccer in the U.S. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/qpeogaqKgj — D.C. United (@dcunited) December 25, 2022

He explains that as one of MLS' first club executives, Payne played a pivotal role in shaping the competition and commercial structure of the League. He also served on the MLS Board of Governors for several years, as both a representative for D.C. United, the Anschutz Entertainment Group and Toronto FC.

Payne is survived by his wife, Pam, and their daughters, Ashley and Rebecca.

All of us at Major League Soccer mourn the loss of Kevin Payne, one the League’s most successful club executives.



Statement on the passing of Kevin Payne: https://t.co/MybJ95UdO5 — Don Garber (@thesoccerdon) December 25, 2022