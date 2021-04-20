A month later, some DC workers still can't get unemployment benefits

Thousands of D.C. workers had their unemployment benefits disrupted for almost a month because of updates to the city's claims portal.

WASHINGTON — Unemployment has been a huge issue during the pandemic, but the systems to help people in D.C. are not making it any better.

We have told you about the thousands of people stuck in limbo while the city updates its claims website. This week, the city said the update is complete and those people can return to filing claims on it.

But, for some of them, they still cannot access their benefits and now their situation has gotten worse.

“The reason that we're talking by phone is because I don't have internet access,” Dan Hendry said.“I can't pay my bills, I can't pay my internet bill."

Hendry said he is a former city worker who has been out of work since the pandemic began. According to the city, he is one of 2,500 people that got stuck in benefits limbo because of a mid-March update to D.C.’s unemployment claims website.

It was an update the old site needed to meet the requirements of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress to extend unemployment benefits for people who have been on it for more than a year.

“I'm so broke at this moment,” Hendry said by phone. “I'm scared. I don't know, what's going to happen from one day to the next.”

Each time he attempts to file a claim online he said he gets approved for $0 in benefits.

“What I have to pay in credit card debt and everything else, jeez, that's like $10,000,” he sighed. “Plus, the overdraft fees, because I don't have any money.

For weeks, WUSA9 has emailed and called D.O.E.S. for answers and got very little response.

On Monday, the city gave reporters a conference call with the Director of the City’s Employment Services, Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes.

“They will begin to see payments hit their account starting tomorrow [Tuesday], through the end of the week,” Morris-Hughes said.

She added the update did not affect all people who file weekly claims. She said of the roughly 70,000 people filing, only about 2,500 had issues because of the update.

To deal with those issues, she added, D.O.E.S. has 300 call takers and 300 caseworkers to help those people.

Morris-Hughes said people like Hendry could be experiencing a paperwork issue with eligibility that would have them file differently. To fix it they need to email or call.

That is something Hendry said he has attempted to do for weeks.

“The only thing I want to do is get back to work,” he said. “I have zero faith in the government. I mean, my God, I'm broke. They made me broke.”