Free Uber Eats delivery at Black-owned restaurants in DC, sales almost double

Uber waived delivery fees on May 30 for Black-owned restaurants in the area. Since the waiving, sales have only increased.

WASHINGTON — With many restaurants still relying on takeout and curbside pickup for orders, delivery apps around the District have been keeping busy. In an effort to support Black-owned businesses across the DMV, UberEats waived delivery fees for Black-owned restaurants starting May 30.

In the past two weeks, those restaurants have seen a surge in business, with more than a 105% increase in delivery sales, according to data released by Uber Friday.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging customers to focus on supporting Black-owned businesses, and Uber said it will continue waiving fees through the end of 2020.

According to Uber, The top Black-owned restaurants D.C. eaters are ordering delivery from include:

Roaming Rooster

Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant

Habesha Market & Carry-Out

Po Boy Jim

Milk and Honey

“We are committed to using Uber Eats to promote black-owned restaurants while making it easier for customers to support them,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Friday.

Beyond delivery for Black-owned restaurants around D.C., other Black-owned businesses, like bookstores, have seen a rise in sales in the last two weeks.

Hannah Oliver Depp owns Loyalty Bookstore in Petworth. Since mid-March, the business has been steady after physically closing and moving to online orders because of coronavirus. In the last two weeks, those sales at Loyalty Bookstores have tripled.