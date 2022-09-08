'These guys are now really dangerous' | Uber driver quitting after being shot at by ATV riders

The Metropolitan Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

WASHINGTON — An Uber driver says he is quitting for good after being shot at by ATV riders in the District Sunday night.

Javier Covarrubia Gutierrez, 23, of Rockville, told WUSA9 he had just dropped off a rider near Union Market when he attempted to pass through an intersection on a green light at the same time a group of at least 10 people riding illegal ATV’s and dirt bikes were running the red light there.

According to the former Uber driver, the riders began chasing him after one ATV hit his Honda Civic. Gutierrez said he began fleeing in a panic as at least one of the riders pursuing him shot at the Honda.

“These guys are now really dangerous,” Gutierrez said. “They’re armed. I think the police need to do something. They need to start chasing them down and stop this.”

Gutierrez said he continued driving away until the ATVs were out of sight. He said he then saw “two navy guys” in uniform walking down the sidewalk and stopped them for help. He said he had no idea he had driven to the front of D.C.’s Marine Barracks in Southeast, D.C. The military personnel called 9-1-1 and stood by to calm him, Gutierrez said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were initially called to 8th and I streets Southeast for a report of an individual shot, according to police. At the scene, officers found two gunshot holes to the rear of Gutierrez’s Honda. Police said the incident started just after 9:20 p.m. in the area of 14th Street Northeast, near the intersection of Constitution Avenue NE and C Street NE.

According to a police report, the offenses in the incident are assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor destruction of property. No suspects have been identified in the case. DC Police said they are actively investigating the incident.

Gutierrez said he has quit Uber and will never drive for any ride sharing service again.

“It’s way to dangerous now," he said. "It’s just not worth it."