DC to reinstate penalties, late fees for tickets in 2022

DC's ticket amnesty program, which has been in effect for seven months, comes to an end in the new year.

WASHINGTON — Time is running out for drivers to pay off tickets penalty-free in D.C. The District's ticket amnesty program, which has been in effect for seven months, expires on Friday.

Under the amnesty program, drivers were allowed to pay the original ticket amount without having to pay late fees or penalties.

Any driver with outstanding tickets in D.C. was eligible as well as anyone who was having trouble getting a Real ID because of unpaid tickets.

The tickets must be first issued before the program ends on Dec. 31.

The types of violations included parking, camera tickets – such as, speeding, red light, and stop sign cameras – and minor moving violations from police.