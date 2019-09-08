WASHINGTON —

Dozens of accomplished D.C. teens and young adults were recognized during the fifth annual "Right Direction" Awards Thursday night.

The ceremony, organized by the Office of the Attorney General for D.C., highlights young locals who have overcome challenges to help the communities around them.

Twenty-seven DC residents received awards this year at Judiciary Square.

Angel Henriquez, a sophomore at Brandeis University, was one of them.

RELATED: 'Enough is enough' | #DontMuteDC holds emergency meeting to fight violence in DC

Before going to school, Henriquez, a Northeast D.C. native, was a community organizer and intern for councilmember Charles Allen.

He said his parents, who were Salvadoran immigrants, fought hard to give him all he needed. Now, he says he wants to work to help others in the District.

"Just helping younger people get opportunities," he said.

Zion Utsey also won an award. He has helped other children at the his local Boy's and Girls Club for ten years.

RELATED: DC hit 90 degrees 42 times this year, the same number of times as all of 2018

"Helping the community has always been something that I've wanted to do," he said.

DC Attorney General Karl Racine said it was important to pay attention to all of the good things young people are doing in DC.

"By being recognized and celebrated, we not only hear about their struggles, but we also hear about their resiliency," he said.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.