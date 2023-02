Officials responded to the 1900 block of 18th Street minutes before 7:30 Sunday evening for a report of a shooting.

WASHINGTON — DC Police officers are investigating after a shooting in Southeast left a person injured.

Officials responded to the 1900 block of 18th Street minutes before 7:30 Sunday evening for a report of a shooting. Officers found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound and the teen was transported to a hospital.