MPD to focus on these high-crime neighborhoods to curb violent crime in DC. Here's the list

WASHINGTON — Following a violent weekend of shootings and homicides in the District, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the re-launch of the Safer Stronger D.C. Summer Crime Prevention Initiative during a news conference on Monday morning.

Every year, the city brings back the Summer Crime Prevention Initiative to decrease violent crimes in specific high crime areas in D.C. from May 1 to Aug. 31.

This year, the high focus areas identified by D.C. Police are:

Potomac Gardens

Rosedale/Langston Carver

Greenway/Fort Dupont

Marshall Heights/Benning Ridge

Washington Highlands

Douglas/Shipley

D.C. Police Acting Chief Contee said that MPD plans to build positive relationships with those in these communities to drive crime down.

“MPD is laser-focused on providing these targeted areas with all the available resources and utilizing evidence-based and intelligence-driven strategies to combat crime while partnering with other law enforcement agencies, community organizations and advocates with a collective goal to reduce crime,” said Acting Chief Contee.

The initiative uses "strategic prevention and coordinated enforcement" to not only reduce violent crimes but to remove illegal guns from the streets, hold repeat violent offenders accountable, use the latest crime-fighting technology, collaborate with partner agencies and organizations for additional assistance and implement innovative outreach for all community members, according to officials.

Bowser said the city kicks off the initiative every year because it has shown results. According to data released by officials, the summer of 2020 target crime areas saw a 46% decrease in theft, 29% decrease in burglaries and 25% decrease in overall crime compared to the previous summer.

“The reason this initiative works is because it’s not just about policing and it’s not just about what MPD is doing – it’s about engaging people, providing opportunity, and working across D.C. Government to bring resources and supports to residents who need them,” Bowser said.

This news comes just after MPD said six people were injured in three shootings within three hours across the District. In total, eight people were shot Sunday and one man was stabbed; three of the victims died, according to MPD.

The violent Sunday afternoon comes on the heels of a 7-year-old girl being shot in the chest on Jay Street in Northeast on Saturday while out riding a scooter with her family. The girl's grandmother told WUSA9 Sunday evening that her breathing tube was able to be removed, and she had spoken to her family. She remains in the hospital to recover.