Some DC students want to return to virtual learning. So, they're planning a walkout

The walkout is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and everyone participating is asked to wear red.

WASHINGTON — Some students in D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) are planning to walk out of their classrooms Tuesday. A few students are saying the protest is because they do not feel safe learning in person.

The group called "Students for Safe Learning" is organizing the protest.

The walkout is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and everyone participating is asked to wear red.

D.C. students aren't the only ones staging walkouts due to COVID-19 safety.

On Friday, students across 18 Montgomery County Schools protested COVID-19 conditions at their schools. Many said they didn't feel safe with the current school protocols and they wanted virtual learning.

TOP STORY: Montgomery County students walk out of class to demand virtual learning amid COVID

In this case, Montgomery County continues to make decisions about virtual learning on a case-by-case basis.