LIST: DC street closures, restrictions ahead of Saturday's scheduled demonstrations

WASHINGTON — With the multiple demonstrations scheduled in the District for Saturday, dozens of parking restrictions will be in place in addition to several streets being closed.

City officials said that street closures and listed times may change based on "prevailing or unexpected conditions."

"The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage," city officials said in a release. "All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed."

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 6 a.m. Saturday until 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 19th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 19th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 6th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

Madison Drive, NW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street, NW to 19th Street, NW

C Street from 3rd Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

D Street from 3rd Street, NW to 8th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street, NW to 19th Street, NW

E Street from 7th Street, NW to 19th Street, NW

F Street from 7th Street, NW to 19th Street, NW

G Street from 7th Street, NW to 19th Street, NW

H Street from 7th Street, NW to 19th Street, NW

I Street from New York Avenue, NW to 19th Street, NW

K Street from 9th Street, NW to 19th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

16th Street From H Street, NW to L Street, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

12th Street Tunnel

11th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

9th Street Tunnel

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the demonstrations from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 17th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 14th Street, SW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW

I Street from 14th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

H Street from 14th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

K Street from 14th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 14th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to K Street, NW

16th Street From H Street, NW to K Street, NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to K Street, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to K Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

In a press conference Thursday, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham acknowledged that the department was aware of plans to hold the weekend demonstrations.