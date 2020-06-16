Watch Live: District leaders discuss DC statehood

Members of congress will discuss the importance of statehood and ensuring its citizens are fully represented.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, along with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson will hold a press conference Tuesday discuss D.C. statehood and ensuring its citizens are fully represented.

It comes at a time when statehood is on a lot of minds in part because of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the recent racial justice protests in D.C.

Back in March, Mayor Bowser expressed outrage over the fact that the District was given only $500 million -- $725 million less than states -- in the Senate-approved $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

In a recent interview with James Corden on "The Late Late Show," Mayor Bowser said she thinks statehood will happen.

"What we have seen...is that America really sees the problem with it. 700,000 people live here, we all pay taxes just like every other person in all 50 states, we send our people to war, we're larger than two states and close in size to two others. And we pay more taxes than we get back from the federal government," Bowser said.

According to the D.C. Statehood Office, 86% of D.C. voters support statehood. A 2019 poll from Gallup found most Americans don't believe D.C. should become a state. The survey called 1,018 people across the United States and found 29% of people are in favor of statehood for D.C., while 64% oppose it; 8% of those surveyed didn't have an opinion on the matter.

